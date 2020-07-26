New Delhi: Hanna, the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2020, hit the coast of COVID-hit Texas and Houston on Saturday. The cities witnessed scattered thunderstorms, increasing rainfall and wind gusts as the Tropical Storm upgraded to become the this years first hurricane. Also Read - 'Aaah Babies': Viral Video of Bear Cubs Wrestling is Perfect Stressbuster This Thursday!

With a max sustained wind speed of 75 mph and gusts up to 85 mph, the National Weather Service has issued a warning of life threatening storm-surge for several areas, including Port Lavaca and Rock Port. Also Read - 'This is The Final Straw': Elon Musk Slams Restrictions Amid COVID-19, Threatens to Move Tesla Plant Out of California

In a statement, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said,”Hanna is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches through Monday in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and northern Tamaulipas. This rain will produce life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams and isolated minor to moderate river flooding. Hanna is also expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.” Also Read - US Lawmaker Demands Reopening the Economy, Says 'There Are More Important Things Than Living'

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall in Texas at a time when many parts of the city have been dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. It has been reported that at least 2 per cent of the population was infected, or one in every 50 people. Officials have reminded residents to wear masks if they needed to get supplies before the storm arrives or if they have to shelter with neighbors because of flooding.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Brownsville claimed that the main hazard from Hanna was expected to be flash flooding.

(With agency inputs)