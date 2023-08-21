Home

News

World

Hurricane Hilary Nears California After Making Landfall In Mexico, Emergency Declared In Several Areas

Hurricane Hilary Nears California After Making Landfall In Mexico, Emergency Declared In Several Areas

Hurricane Hilary: The US National Hurricane Center warned of ‘catastrophic and life-threatening flooding’ over Baja California and portions of the southwestern US throughout Monday.

Notably, Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit the Southern California in 84 years

California: Hurricane Hilary is nearing the US state of California after making landfall in Mexico’s Baja coast on Sunday. Notably, Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages, news agency AP stated.

Trending Now

National Hurricane Center Warns Of Catastrophic Flood

In the meantime, the US National Hurricane Center warned of ‘catastrophic and life-threatening flooding’ over Baja California and portions of the southwestern US throughout Monday.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico: Tropical Storm Hilary slammed into northwestern Mexico on Sunday and was on course to hit California, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States.

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely over Baja California and portions of the southwestern US through Monday,” it warned.

Emergency Declared in San Bernardino

Taking preventive measures, San Bernardino County, one of the inland areas, declared a local state of emergency on Monday. The county said in a statement that the declaration will clear the way for quicker state and federal assistance.

Giving details, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Governor Gavin Newsom visited the county’s emergency operations center earlier. “Armed with insights, he could declare a state of emergency, if needed,” the sheriff said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

As per a statement from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, “more than 7,500 boots on the ground” have already been deployed to protect from the impact of Hurricane Hilary.

State Of Emergency Declared For Southern California

“Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts starting today,” CNN reported quoting the release.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the storm, which could pour more than a year’s worth of rain on parts of the Southwest, dropped from a Category 3 storm to a Category 2 storm as it moved into California on Saturday.

According to the centre, the storm is still a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

Storm Moves at 17 mph

The storm has accelerated and is already moving quicker than projected, at 17 mph, and is now 640 miles southeast of San Diego. Hurricane Hilary is predicted to weaken more as it heads north-northwest through colder waters towards Southern California.

Residents in the Southwest are ready for “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” as the system is anticipated to wreak havoc on the region as a rare tropical storm, with the worst effects likely on Sunday and Monday, as reported by CNN.

Flooding rain from the storm will begin to fall ahead of Hilary’s core of heavier winds. According to the National Hurricane Centre, those winds could reach as early as Sunday morning, along with more abundant and damaging rainfall.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES