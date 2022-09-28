St Petersburg (US): The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday stated that Hurricane Ian has become a ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm as it is reaching the coast of Florida in US. The weather department has warned of life-threatening storm and devastating winds as the hurricane reportedly killed two and left millions without power in Cuba.Also Read - China Running Illegal Police Stations Across The World, Influencing Elections In Many Countries: Report

"Air Force hurricane hunters find Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," the NHC said in an advisory. The NHC further said storm was "expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding".

Tropical storm's winds and rain were already hitting the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at highest risk of a devastating storm surge.

In the meantime, the US Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power.

“The hurricane could push as much as 12 feet of ocean water ashore in Florida,” the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said, urging people to evacuate the danger zone if they still can.

More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no one could be forced to flee.

Ian was centred about 100 kilometers west-southwest of Naples at 6 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 17 kph.

Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and flee.

It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 in the storm’s projected path. This the kind of storm surge that is life threatening.

Due to the hurricane, the flash floods were possible across the whole state, and portions of its east coast faced a potential storm surge threat as Ian’s bands approach the Atlantic Ocean. Warnings also were issued for isolated tornadoes.

(With inputs from agencies)