Pawleys Island: Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm ravaged livelihood of people in Florida. Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.Also Read - Hurricane Ian: After Leaving Swaths Of Destruction In Florida, Storm Hits South Carolina

The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it mustered enough strength for a final assault on South Carolina.

VIDEO OF TIME LAPSE OF HURRICANE IAN

Max Olsen, a storm chaser recorded a time lapse of the hurricane Ian.

15ft storm surge. Ft. Myers Beach – Max Olsen Chasing @ryanhallyall pic.twitter.com/lxBfOh0YK1 — Nate1cR (@meganathaniel11) September 30, 2022

AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE IAN

At least 30 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said.

Meanwhile, distraught residents waded through knee-high water Friday, salvaging what possessions they could from their flooded homes and loading them onto rafts and canoes.

“I want to sit in the corner and cry. I don’t know what else to do,” Stevie Scuderi said after shuffling through her mostly destroyed Fort Myers apartment, the mud in her kitchen clinging to her purple sandals.

The storm washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two connected to the popular tourist town of Myrtle Beach as people are still recovering from the trauma they have suffered.

Even though Ian has long passed over Florida, new problems continued to arise. A 14-mile (22-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 75 was closed late Friday in both directions in the Port Charlotte area because of the massive mount of water swelling the Myakka River.

A $100 BILLION STORM

The official death toll climbed throughout the day Friday, with authorities warning it would likely rise much higher once crews made a more comprehensive sweep of the damage. Searches were aimed at emergency rescues and initial assessments, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.

Hurricane Ian has likely caused “well over $100 billion” in damage, including $63 billion in privately insured losses, according to the disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co., which regularly issues flash catastrophe estimates. If those numbers are borne out, that would make Ian at least the fourth costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

(with AP inputs)