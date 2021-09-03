New York: At least 44 people, including a 2-year-old, have been killed in New York after flash floods triggered by hurricane Ida hit the region. As per the reports States of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey due to the storms. Scores of flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and JFK airports and at Newark International Liberty airport as the remnants of Ida brought record levels of rain to the mid-Atlantic and northeast US.Also Read - Flooded Streets, Niagara Falls-like Situation Not Just in Delhi, But in New York Too | WATCH

"I'm 50 years old and I've never seen that much rain ever. It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain. Unbelievable. Everything is so strange this year," Metodija Mihajlov whose basement of his Manhattan restaurant was flooded with three inches of water told news agency AFP.

Here are the key points: