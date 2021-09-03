New York: At least 44 people, including a 2-year-old, have been killed in New York after flash floods triggered by hurricane Ida hit the region. As per the reports States of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey due to the storms. Scores of flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and JFK airports and at Newark International Liberty airport as the remnants of Ida brought record levels of rain to the mid-Atlantic and northeast US.Also Read - Flooded Streets, Niagara Falls-like Situation Not Just in Delhi, But in New York Too | WATCH
“I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen that much rain ever. It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain. Unbelievable. Everything is so strange this year,” Metodija Mihajlov whose basement of his Manhattan restaurant was flooded with three inches of water told news agency AFP. Also Read - State Of Emergency Declared in New York, New Jersey & Connecticut as Flash Floods Hit Streets
Here are the key points: Also Read - Hurricane Ida: New Orleans Faces Widespread Power Outages
- Some parts of the Louisiana state are facing power outages and residents have also complained about the shortage of gas supply.
- President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Louisiana and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the Ida-hit areas, the White House said.
- “We’re all in this together. The nation is ready to help,” Biden said ahead of a trip to the southern state of Louisiana.
- Officials said at least 23 people died in New Jersey, 13 died in New York City. Three people also lost their lives in the New York suburb of Westchester, while another four died in Pennsylvania’s suburban Montgomery County. A 19-year-old man was found dead in Maryland.
- On Wednesday, the US had deployed thousands of National Guard troops to aid first responders by rescuing trapped victims, clearing roads and distributing food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
- “More than 5,400 Guardsmen from 11 states were in Louisiana on Wednesday, assisted first responders with 36 aircraft, 74 boats, 198 high-water vehicles, generators and engineers,” National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson said in a press release.