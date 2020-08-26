New Delhi: Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, over half a million residents of Texas and Louisiana coasts have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Laura is hurtling towards the US. This is the fourth hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It is expected to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico and is likely to strike Texas and Louisiana coasts on Thursday. Also Read - Covid-19 Hits Dining-Out Industry Hard: 40% Restaurants May Not Reopen At All in India, Says Zomato

More than 3,85,000 residents were ordered to evacuate in Texas and another 2,00,000 in Louisiana. Also Read - WWF & BNHS Host 'Dragonfly Festival 2020' to Create Awareness For Conservation of The Winged Beauties

Apprehending that the evacuation can spread COVID-19 virus, the residents of these areas have been asked to stay with relatives or in hotel rooms. Buses have been stocked with protective equipment and disinfectant, reports said. Also Read - Ahead of I-Day, Man Makes Kites to Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Urges People to Boycott Chinese 'Manjha'

On Tuesday evening, Laura was 435 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, travelling west-northwest at 17kmph.