Hyderabad Student Stabbed To Death By Brazilian Man in London, 2 Arrested | What We Know So Far

The victim had gone to London for higher studies and her family said she was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate on Tuesday.

The victim was pursuing higher education in London.

London: A 27-year-old student from Hyderabad, who was pursuing higher education in London, was allegedly stabbed to death by a Brazilian man in north London at 10 PM on Tuesday. The victim’s cousin Vijay claimed that the accused had recently moved into the shared accommodation, where Tejaswini lived with her friends.

“We came to know about the incident this morning. We don’t know when it happened. We got the information that she is serious and in hospital,” Tejaswini’s father told a news channel.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police had released the image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to take help from locals to trace the suspect. Police later arrested Keven from Harrow on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, the Met Police said.

Along with him, two other people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Giving details, Tejaswini’s family members in Brahmanapalle in Hayathnagar told media that they were informed about the attack on Wednesday and she died during the treatment for stabbing. They said the victim had gone to the UK in March 2022 to pursue Masters.

As per a report by BBC, another woman, aged 28, was also attacked apart from Tejaswini at the crime scene. However, she was rushed to the hospital and said to be in a stable condition.

According to a report by PTI, Tejaswini had told her parents that she will get married this year after her return from the United Kingdom, but her family is now left heartbroken following the murder of their daughter in London.

The victim’s uncle in the meantime has requested the UK government to make necessary arrangements to bring her body from the UK to Hyderabad.

