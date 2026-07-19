‘Forced to work for 15 hours a day, tortured…’: Hyderabad woman alleges mistreatment in Oman, Embassy releases statement

An Indian woman, who has been living in Muscat, has been going viral social media for sharing her ordeal while working as a house help in Oman. Shabnam Begum shared how she was subjected to nearly 15-hour shifts daily, inadequate food and accommodation, and months of unpaid work.

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An Indian woman has alleged mistreatment by her employers in Oman's Muscat. Image Credit: @amjedmbt/X

A woman from India, who went to Muscat for work as a housemaid, has alleged exploitation, claiming she worked 15-hour shifts daily and was denied payment for months. Identified as Shabnam Begum, the woman claimed she endured long working hours, inadequate food and accommodation, and months of unpaid work before seeking help from the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

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Begum’s ordeal surfaced after she reached out for help through a self-recorded video sent to Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan. The Indian Embassy in Muscat later confirmed that it was aware of the issue and was looking into her complaint.

Woman was lured with promise of better paying job

Amjed Ullah Khan said Begum left Hyderabad on March 26 after being offered domestic work in Muscat with a promised salary of 200 Omani riyals per month. But she alleged that after reaching Oman, she was made to work in several houses for long hours and was not paid for more than three months.

Urgent Appeal to Hon’ble Dr. @DrSJaishankar, Minister for External Affairs, Govt. of India Mrs. Shabnam Begum, a resident of Pahadi Shareef, Hyderabad, was allegedly lured to Muscat, Oman by a local agent with the promise of a housemaid job offering 200 Omani Riyals/month. After… pic.twitter.com/UNrKXbv3QS — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 17, 2026

Begum further claimed that she was beaten, denied basic necessities like proper food and accommodation, and had her phone access restricted for over a month. The 26-year-old also alleged that she was “tortured” and “beaten” and denied proper food.

Begum alleged that she eventually escaped from her employer after facing prolonged hardship and sought assistance from the Indian Embassy in Muscat. She also claimed that her passport was taken away by agents and urged Amjed Ullah to help her return safely.

Reaching Indian Embassy in Muscat

Begum alleged that she escaped from her employer’s house after enduring prolonged hardship and sought assistance from the Indian Embassy in Muscat. She claimed her passport was in the possession of recruitment agents, making her return to India difficult, and requested authorities to help her get back home.

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Politician seeks Centre’s intervention

Amjed Ullah Khan took to X to highlight Begum’s ordeal and appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring her back to Hyderabad safely. He also called for action against the agent accused of misleading her with false job assurances.

Indian Embassy’s response

The Indian Embassy in Muscat acknowledged Khan’s post on X and confirmed that it had taken cognisance of the issue, adding that the matter was being looked into at the relevant levels.

The development comes amid growing concerns over cases involving Indian workers allegedly being deceived by fraudulent overseas recruitment agents and facing exploitation after reaching foreign countries.