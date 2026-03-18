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I am alive: Netanyahu posts video with US envoy amid death rumours, says erased two names

‘I am alive’: Netanyahu posts video with US envoy amid death rumours, says ‘erased two names’

The two names were apparently those of Larijani and Soleimani, whom Netanyahu earlier claimed were eliminated in an Israeli strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s death rumours have been going viral on social media platforms. Speculations have been rife on social media for about a week questioning his absence from the public space, even as rumours increased after a video surfaced, apparently showing Netanyahu with six fingers against the backdrop of the US-Israel joint attack on Iran since February 28. To debunk the news, Netanyahu released a video showing him ordering a coffee at what appears to be a roadside mini-market. Now, once again, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has released another video to prove that he is alive and safe. The videos come amid conspiracy theories claiming that Iran had killed him.

What did Benjamin Netanyahu say in his latest video amid death rumours?

In the 1-minute and 15-second video shared on his personal X account, Netanyahu is seen interacting with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. In the viral video, Netanyahu sought to dismiss some of the conspiracy theories surrounding his demise and emphasised that he was not executed by Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu was filmed walking with Mike Huckabee in an undisclosed location and stated, “I am alive.”

Huckabee, in the video, tells Netanyahu that the US President Donald Trump has asked him to “come and make sure you were okay”.

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“Yes, Mike. Yes. I’m alive”, Netanyahu mocks, adding, “We shake hands with five fingers in each hand, you know”.

The Israeli Premier then takes a card out of his pocket, saying, “I’m alive, but I have this card. No, don’t read it”.

“So it’s a punch card. Today I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch”, he adds.

The two names were apparently those of Larijani and Soleimani, whom Netanyahu earlier claimed were eliminated in an Israeli strike. “We are getting rid of these lunatics who would like to develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to every American city after wiping out Israel. They ain’t gonna do that. We’re wiping them out”, the Israeli leader stressed.

Previously, an additional clip of Netanyahu created a viral response online as many individuals questioned its legitimacy and believed it to be computer-generated. Some even claimed that Netanyahu appeared to have six fingers in the clip, citing it as a possible glitch associated with AI-generated visuals.

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