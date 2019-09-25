New Delhi: Admitting that Pakistan’s attempt to internationalise the kashmir issue failed at the international level, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was disappointed with the reaction of the international community on this issue, an ANI report said.

“Disappointed by the international community. If eight million Europeans or Jews or even eight Americans were put under siege, would the reaction have been the same? There’s no pressure yet on Modi to lift the siege. We’ll keep putting the pressure… What are 9,00,000 troops doing there? Once the curfew is lifted, god knows what is going to happen after that… You think kashmiris will quietly accept that Kashmir has been annexed,” the minister said addressing a press meet on the sidelines of the UNGA meet.

Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue at every forum. The PM has spoken to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Germany Chancellor Angella Merkel, France President Emmanuel Macron.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on being asked what options are left for him if the international community doesn’t respond, Khan said, “What options do we have apart form this? Attack India, clearly, that’s not an option apart from that, we are doing everything possible. Apart from starting a war, we are doing everything possible.”

Explaining the global community’s tepid response to the Kashmir situation, Imran Khan said that people look upon India as a market of 1.2 billion people.

Among the world leaders Pakistan has approached, Donald Trump offered mediation. However, his latest remark that Narendra Modi will be able to handle the situation signals the present unwillingness of the US to take that proposal forward.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue in his UNGA address and called for dialogue for a solution.

In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision, Erdogan said.