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I am pausing: Trump extends deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by 10 more days till April 6

‘I am pausing’: Trump extends deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by 10 more days till April 6

Amid the ongoing conflict, Donald Trump has taken a big decision. He has extended his deadline for Iran to open the strait of Hormuz by 10 days stating the talks are “going very well”.

How serious is the U.S. warning to Iran — is diplomacy at a tipping point?

As part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the sides amid the conflict in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has made a major decision. According to this post shared on Truth Social, Trump has extended the pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days,i.e., till April 6, 2026.

He has agreed to pause the attacks against Iranian Energy Facilities for ten days and claims that he did so at the request of Tehran and that the negotiation process has been going well. He posted this information on his Truth Social platform before making new threats against the Iranian Energy Infrastructure.

‘Trump does not bluff, prepared to unleash hell if…’: US issues stern warning to Iran amid stalled negotiations

Will this pause prevent U.S. strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure?

“As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” reads his post. “I gave them a 10-day period, they asked for seven,” Trump spoke to Fox News.

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Furthermore, he slammed the media for reporting “erroneous statements” contradicting the US president. Earlier this week, the Trump-led US administration sent a 15-point plan to Iran to stop the ongoing conflict, which later Iran declined.

This is the second time Trump has extended the deadline for strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure. Earlier, Trump had given Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz for oil tankers, threatening to destroy Iran’s power plants if they did not comply. However, a day later, citing ongoing negotiations, Trump postponed it for 5 days. Now, the deadline has been extended again, this time for 10 days.

How significant is the Strait of Hormuz for global oil supplies?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations” over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities in the region. He added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the “tenor and tone” of the discussions, which he described as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive”. It is to be noted that the ongoing war has entered its fourth week.

When did the conflict begin?

It all started on February 28, when the US-Israel joint military struck Iran, which led to the death of 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. After this Tehran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the ongoing conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz.

On Thursday, Trump made multiple other remarks regarding NATO.”NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation, now militarily decimated, of Iran. The U.S.A. needs nothing from NATO, but never forget this very important point in time!” President Donald J. Trump ,” posted Trump.

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