New Delhi: Hundreds of people in Russia's Moscow took to streets to protest against their country's invasion of Ukraine. Despite the pressure from the authorities, more than 1,000 people gathered in the center of Moscow, chanting "No to war!" as passing cars honked their horns. Many were seen holding placards saying "no to war" while one protester held a poster that read "I Am Russian, Sorry For That".

Nearly 1,745 people across 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow, news agency The Associated Press. Several Russian celebrities and public figures, including some working for state TV, spoke out against the attack. Yelena Kovalskaya, director of a state-funded Moscow theater, announced on Facebook she was quitting her job, saying "it's impossible to work for a killer and get paid by him".

#Putin is not #Russia! #FreeRussia, we need to stop this crazy man. We can't sit still watching the end of #Ukraine and the destruction of #Kiev.

WE ARE PROUD OF RUSSIAN PEOPLE WHO ARE PROTESTING AGAINST WAR!

We Stand with You 🇺🇦 #Ukrainian 🇪🇺 #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/VABgbro43M — ScreAnzàTo 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🇮🇹🏳️‍⚧ (@anza_alessandro) February 24, 2022



The main street in St Petersburg, Russia tonight. The crowd is chanting "No to War!" "Shame!" & "Ukraine is not our enemy!" #янемолчу From @Lemmiwinks_III:

pic.twitter.com/B6DjimkM4Y — Nick Knudsen (@NickKnudsenUS) February 24, 2022

“I know that right now many of you feel desperation, helplessness, shame over Vladimir Putin’s attack on the friendly nation of Ukraine. But I urge you not to despair,” human rights activist Marina Litvinovich said in a video statement on Facebook, calling for mass protests Thursday evening, the report stated.

“We, the Russian people, are against the war Putin has unleashed. We don’t support this war, it is being waged not on our behalf,” Litvinovich said.

Hundreds also took to the streets in St Petersburg and dozens in Yekaterinburg. “This is the most shameful and terrible day in my life. I even was not able to go to work. My country is an aggressor. I hate Putin. What else should be done to make people open their eyes?,” Yekaterina Kuznetsova, 40-year-old engineer who joined the demonstration in St. Petersburg, told the AP.

Russian missiles bombarded cities and military bases in the first day of the attack, and Ukraine officials said they had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. Civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. On Day 2, Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine’s president pleaded for international help.

President Vladimir Putin had called the attack a “special military operation” to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine from “genocide”.