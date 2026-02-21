Home

‘I can destroy any country’: Says Trump following US Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs; What will happen in India’s case?

New Delhi: The US Supreme Court’s decision has further intensified the conflict over tariffs. President Donald Trump openly expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court’s decision, stating that the court prevented him from imposing “even a dollar tax” on other countries. The court declared the reciprocal tariffs imposed in April illegal under the IEEPA Act of 1977.

Not in interests of United States: Trump

Speaking to the media after the decision, Trump called the decision “shameful.” He said that the court prevented him from imposing even a small tariff, while he could have completely stopped trade with any country. He said, “I can end trade with any country, I can impose an embargo, but I can’t impose a one-dollar tariff?” Trump subtly alleged that the decision was perhaps made to protect other countries, not in the interests of the United States.

Trump announces 10 per cent global tariff

However, within hours of the setback, Trump took another step. He announced the signing of a new 10 per cent “global tariff” from the Oval Office. This tariff was imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose tariffs of up to 15 per cent for a maximum of 150 days. This provision does not require a formal investigation, but any extension beyond 150 days would require congressional approval.

Tariff policy to continue

President Trump also stated that his tariff policy will continue despite the court’s decision. He claimed that the previously imposed tariffs generated “hundreds of billions of dollars” in revenue for the United States. He stated that he would now pursue alternative legal avenues, potentially generating even more revenue.

How much tariff will be imposed on India?

Trump also clarified that the Supreme Court’s decision will not change the trade agreement with India. According to reports, White House officials have clarified that for countries that have entered into trade agreements with the US, the tariff will remain at 10 per cent until new rates are finalized.

Legal experts believe that the new 10 per cent global tariff could also face a court challenge. However, since it is bound by a 150-day time limit, it is possible that the legal process could drag on and the tariffs could expire prematurely.

