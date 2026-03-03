Home

I defy anybody to justify this: Says US President Donald Trumps niece, Mary L Trump about 165 graves of schoolkids killed in Iran

‘I defy anybody to justify this’: Says US President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary L Trump about 165 graves of schoolkids killed in Iran

The number of graves is so large that they had to be dug using JCBs instead of hands.

The photos and videos that have emerged of the girls' funeral are being called the most brutal images of this war.

New Delhi: The 165 schoolmates, who used to study together, play together, nurture their dreams together, are now sleeping in the cold silence of their graves. On Tuesday, 03 March 2026, 165 girls who attended the Minab primary school in southern Iran, killed in the Israeli and American attacks on Saturday, were buried. All these girls were buried in 165 graves dug by bulldozers. The photos and videos that have emerged of the girls’ funeral are being called the most brutal images of this war. When these girls were buried in the bulldozer-dug graves, the eyes of thousands of people present there were moist. People are asking only one question: what is the fault of these children?

Trump’s niece raises difficult questions

US President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, raised questions through these photos. Reposting a photo of a cemetery containing graves for the girls killed in the attack on the Minab school in Iran, she wrote, “I defy anybody to justify this.”

I defy anybody to justify this: https://t.co/jTvm9k0ArZ — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 3, 2026

Indeed, the world has been stunned by the photos of the graves of the 165 girls killed in the Minab school in Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said, “This is what Trump’s promise of protection actually looks like,” as he shared a photo of the graves dug for the girls killed in the Minab school attack.

Abbas Araghchi wrote, “These graves are being dug for the more than 160 innocent girls who were killed in a primary school bombing by US-Israeli forces. Their bodies were dismembered. This is what Mr. Trump promised “rescue” actually looks like. Innocents were brutally murdered from Gaza to Minab.”

JCBs used to dug graves

The graves dug for these girls were dug parallel to each other in one place. The number of graves is so large that they had to be dug using JCBs instead of by hand, based on the markings placed at various places. This picture, taken from a height, shows the graves looking like small holes. Meanwhile, the death toll from US and Israeli strikes in Iran has climbed to 787. This is the number available till the reports last came in.

