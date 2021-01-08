Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned Iran from importing of American Pfizer-BioNTech and Britain’s Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, news agency AP reported. The action of the leader is being seen as a reflection of mistrust toward the West. The AP report further adds that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the import of American and British vaccines were “forbidden,” referring to the surging death tolls from the virus in both countries. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Flouts COVID-19 Lockdown Rules By Visiting Salon in London With Mom Madhu Chopra, Police Alerted

“I really do not trust,” them, Khamenei said of those nations. “Sometimes they want to test” their vaccines on other countries, adding, “I am not optimistic (about) France,” either. Also Read - Football: Aston Villa Closes Training Ground Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Ahead of Liverpool Tie

Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East. Khamenei’s statement reflects decades of tense relations between Iran and the West which have not abated in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s presidency. Concerns ran especially high in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 3 one-year anniversary of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Dry Run, Farmers' Protest, US Capitol Riot, JEE Advanced 2021 Dates: Check Top 5 News of The Day

A series of moves this week appeared aimed at increasing Iran’s leverage before Democrat Joseph Biden Jr. becomes president on Jan. 20.