‘I have a backup plan’: First response by super confident Donald Trump after Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs; What is on his mind?

The tariffs were introduced in April 2025 as part of Trump's Liberation Day agenda.

New Delhi: In his first response after the US Supreme Court struck down major tariffs, Donald Trump vowed to fight on, claiming he has a “backup plan.” The US President stated that the administration will seek other legal reasons to maintain as many tariffs as possible. Trump’s reaction comes just minutes after the US Supreme Court ruled that the president’s tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), were illegal.

What could be Trump’s backup plan?

The tariffs, introduced in April 2025 as part of Trump’s “Liberation Day” agenda, were touted as a key part of the president’s economic policy. However, the Supreme Court’s decision has cast doubt on the future of the tariffs, with estimates suggesting that up to $175 billion in tariff revenue could be at risk.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant has hinted that the Trump administration could use other legal provisions, such as Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows tariffs to be imposed on imported goods that pose a threat to US national security, or Section 301, which allows retaliatory action against trading partners that engage in unfair trade practices against US exporters.

President Donald Trump broke federal law: US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court ruled on Friday, 20 February 2026, that President Donald Trump broke federal law by unilaterally imposing massive global tariffs. This is a major setback for the White House on an issue that has been central to the president’s foreign policy and economic agenda.

The conservative-majority high court ruled by a 6-3 majority that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.” Trump took the bold step of using emergency economic powers to impose massive taxes on nearly all US trading partners after returning to office last year.

