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I have come to my second home: PM Modi in UAE; says India will stand with UAE in every situation

‘I have come to my second home’: PM Modi in UAE; says India will stand with UAE in every situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I have come to my second home. This feeling is very important in my life."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the first leg of his five-nation tour, where he was warmly welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi Airport. Prime Minister Modi was also given a formal guard of honour at the airport. During this time, the delegation-level talks between the two countries also started.

‘India Stands With UAE In All Situations’

During the meeting with the President of the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and the UAE will work together in every field in the coming time. He said that India will stand with the UAE in every situation. Prime Minister Modi said that the ongoing war in West Asia has affected the entire world. At such a time, conversation and patience are very important. He said that the solution to the tension can only come through dialogue.

I thank my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the special gesture of receiving me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to our discussions towards furthering India-UAE ties across key sectors like energy, investment, supply chains and more.… pic.twitter.com/3RPRCipnsr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2026

Condemns Attacks on UAE

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE. He said that the UAE was targeted, and that time was very difficult for the country. PM Modi said that India stands firmly with the UAE in such a difficult time. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE government for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE.

Prime Minister Modi told the UAE President that he had wanted to meet him for a long time and he is very happy to meet him today. He said that there has been a continuous conversation between the two leaders on the phone.

PM Modi Has Come To His Second Home: UAE President

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Prime Minister Modi and said that he has come to his second home. Bilateral relations, regional situation and many important issues were discussed between the two leaders.

During the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart for your warm welcome. As you said, I have come to my second home. This feeling is very important in my life.” Prime Minister Modi also said that the jets of the UAE Air Force provided him with security today, which is a matter of honour for the people of India.

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