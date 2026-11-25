‘I made terrible mistakes’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang breaks silence after comeback, admits infidelity, seeks daily therapy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has apologised to employees for violating the company's code of conduct and admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. In his first all-hands meeting after returning as CEO, he also revealed that he attends therapy for 90 minutes every day.

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'I made terrible mistakes': Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang breaks silence after comeback, admits infidelity, seeks daily therapy (AP/File)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has publicly apologised to employees for his personal conduct, admitting that he broke the company’s code of conduct and hurt his family and colleagues. He also revealed that he has been attending therapy sessions every day to deal with the situation. Huang made the remarks during his first all-hands meeting with employees since returning as the company’s chief executive. The meeting was held at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday.

“I made some terrible mistakes,” Huang told hundreds of employees, according to The New York Times. He also admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and said his actions had hurt his children and colleagues.

The 63-year-old CEO said he attends therapy for around 90 minutes every day and that the sessions have been helping him. He described the meeting as one of the most difficult moments of his professional life.

“The hardest meeting I’ve ever done was with my wife,” he said, explaining how difficult it had been to face the people affected by his actions.

Huang admitted that he had violated Nvidia’s code of conduct, which he had largely helped write himself. He said his behaviour was unacceptable and acknowledged that it had put the company’s board in a position where it had to consider whether he should continue as CEO.

His comments came a day after Nvidia’s board reinstated him as chief executive, reversing its earlier decision to accept his resignation on November 11.

Huang denies returning because of political pressure

Huang also addressed questions surrounding his return to Nvidia and rejected suggestions that he was brought back because of his close ties with the Trump administration. He said he was not above the law or the company’s rules simply because he was a successful technology executive.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Huang thanked the Trump administration for quickly sharing intelligence with Nvidia. He said the information helped the company’s board assess possible national security risks linked to his return.

He maintained that the decision to reinstate him was made by the board after reviewing the available information and circumstances.

However, US President Donald Trump had publicly supported Huang’s return. Trump also claimed that he had spoken to Nvidia’s board and helped convince it to bring the CEO back.

Nvidia CEO admits his management style can hurt employees

Apart from his personal conduct, Huang also addressed criticism of his management style. He rejected reports describing him as an abusive boss but admitted that his demanding approach sometimes put too much pressure on employees.

Huang said he wanted employees to work hard and deliver their best, but acknowledged that he sometimes crossed the line. He admitted that his behaviour could make employees feel less confident and affect their ability to perform. He said he needed to maintain his high expectations without hurting the people working for him.

“I need to hold myself to a higher standard at this time,” he told employees, according to reports by WIRED.

He also announced that he would undergo a 360-degree performance review, allowing employees to share feedback about his leadership. Huang said he was willing to receive such feedback as often as once a month.

However, he clarified that this arrangement would apply only to him and would not become a companywide requirement.

What happened to Jensen Huang? Why did he resign and return as Nvidia CEO?

Huang’s apology comes after a dramatic turn of events at Nvidia in November. The Nvidia co-founder resigned as CEO on November 11 after reports emerged about his alleged extramarital relationships. One of the reported relationships involved a woman whom US intelligence officials allegedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations raised concerns about possible national security risks, given Nvidia’s position at the centre of the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor industries.

Following his resignation, Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO. The company’s board also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its chairman.

Huang later issued a statement on November 17, accepting responsibility for his personal mistakes and expressing his willingness to return if the board considered it appropriate.

Although the board initially said it did not intend to reinstate him, it reversed its decision on November 23 and unanimously approved his return after discussions with Huang and receiving input from senior US government officials.

The controversy has also raised questions about corporate governance and national security. Nvidia’s board is continuing its investigation into the allegations, while Huang is expected to testify before a US Senate hearing on December 3.

Huang thanked Kress for leading the company during his absence and acknowledged the difficult period faced by Nvidia employees.

Despite his return, the CEO now faces the challenge of rebuilding trust among employees, investors and the company’s board.