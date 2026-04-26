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I probably wouldnt have run for election if…: Donald Trump points to Marco Rubio after Saturdays shooting incident

‘I probably wouldn’t have run for election if…’: Donald Trump points to Marco Rubio after Saturday’s shooting incident

This marks the second major incident in the last three years—and the third such occurrence in his entire political career—in which he has been directly targeted with gunfire.

(Image: Videograb/@FoxNews)

New Delhi: Following a shooting incident during a dinner event with journalists, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that the office of the President is fraught with danger. He stated, “If someone had told me that this profession was so dangerous, I never would have entered it.” However, Trump made this comment in a light-hearted manner. Following his remark, officials standing nearby began to laugh.

Looking toward U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Marco Rubio, Trump said, “If Rubio had told me about this profession, I probably wouldn’t have run for election.”

Trump Recalls Past Attacks

During the press conference, Trump also noted, “This is not the first time in the last few years that our Republic has been targeted by a would-be assassin intent on killing me.” Trump also shared a photograph of the attacker.

Trump further mentioned that the shooting suspect was in possession of multiple weapons before being apprehended by the Secret Service. In the wake of this incident, Trump also recalled an attack he faced in 2024. Trump remarked, “A shooter in Pennsylvania got very close to me.”

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Previous Attacks on Trump

This marks the second major incident in the last three years—and the third such occurrence in his entire political career—in which he has been directly targeted with gunfire. In a previous incident, a bullet had grazed his ear.

The first attack on Trump occurred in 2016. During a rally in Dayton, Ohio, an individual suddenly rushed toward the stage. However, security personnel immediately apprehended him, stopping him before he could reach Trump.

Subsequently, in July 2024, an incident took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. During an election rally, a shot was fired at Trump; the bullet grazed his ear. And then, in 2026—today, that is, April 26—an individual opened fire at the White House Press Dinner.

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