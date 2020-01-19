New Delhi: Britain’s Royal Family has been able to come to an agreement with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after the duo announced their decision to step down from their royal duties.

The duo will give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/ZAPC5ARUup — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2020

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the Queen said.

According to the agreement, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

The duo will have to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.