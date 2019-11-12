New Delhi: After facing flak for calling the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a mistake, Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi apologised on Monday. Regretting his comments, which he made during an interview with Axios on HBO, Khosrowshahi tweeted,”There’s no forgiving or forgetting what happened to Jamal Khashoggi and I was wrong to call it a mistake.”

“I said something in the moment I don’t believe. Our investors have long known my views and I’m sorry I wasn’t as clear on Axios”, a portal quoted the Uber chief as saying.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, was killed and reportedly dismembered in October at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. The Saudi Crown Prince has been accused of planning Khashoggi’s killing, but the kingdom has denied the allegations.

Dara Khosrowshahi’s Controversial comments which stoked controversy

In an interview with Axios, Khosrowshahi had stated, “I think that government said that they made a mistake.” Besides, he likened Khashoggi’s killing to an accident in which one of Uber’s autonomous vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian last year.

“It’s a serious mistake. We’ve made mistakes too, with self-driving, and we stopped driving and we’re recovering from that mistake. So I think that people make mistakes, it doesn’t mean that they can never be forgiven. I thinkthey’ve taken it seriously,” Khosrowshahi had said.