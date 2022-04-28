Bengaluru: In the post-pandemic world that is braving the consequences of global conflicts like the Russia-Ukrainian war, global spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made a strong appeal for global forces of peace and sane voices to join hands in this hour and work towards building harmony, human values, and interdependence and dispel the darkness and mistrust from the society.Also Read - Kids At Risk: WHO Warns of Acute Hepatitis Affecting Liver. CDC Asks Docs To Report Cases

"People come together when there is a crisis, when they feel threatened or when they are wise. I have a question – can people not come together for something that is positive, something that can create harmony within society?" Gurudev asked in his address at the UN in an event hosted by IAHV (International Association for Human Values) and Permanent Mission of India, Geneva on the topic of 'Unity & Collaboration In A Post-Pandemic World.' Gurudev also spoke about the need for building mental resilience among people in post-pandemic times.

The event was joined by Director-General, UN Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya; H E Indra Mani Pandey, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the UN and WIPO; other International Organizations in Geneva were among the dignitaries.

Lauding Gurudev’s efforts in helping millions tide over the Covid-19 pandemic through breath, meditation, and relief work, HE Ms Valovaya said, “The structures created by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar are very active in helping millions of people around the world. Several relief programs have been launched to combat the negative impact of COVID-19. I firmly believe that unity and co-operation are the international community’s most powerful tools in overcoming not only the effects of Pandemic but other global challenges as well.”

While talking about the root cause of conflict, Gurudev said, “In past so many years, conflicts have happened when trust is broken or the communication breaks down among people. I believe inside every culprit there is a victim crying for help.” Gurudev was speaking at the Geneva Press Club, where he was invited to speak about his initiatives in conflict resolution in places like Kashmir and Colombia.

With an aim to bring back the focus on human values of peace, love and harmony, in the midst of war and turmoil, Gurudev launched the global ‘I Stand for Peace’ campaign from the headquarters of the UN Geneva. Gurudev himself traveled across Europe-Germany, Poland, and Switzerland, where he was enthusiastically joined by thousands in this campaign. The campaign now moves to the US in over 30 cities in the next month. “If each person makes an intention to stand up for peace and attends to their mental health, we can make world peace a reality. Global peace is not possible without individual peace,” Gurudev said.

On this whirlwind European tour, Gurudev met policymakers, diplomats, and thousands of Art of Living volunteers who worked relentlessly to provide help during the covid-19 pandemic and in rehabilitating Ukrainian refugees, helping them with trauma relief. Gurudev also met and presented Easter gifts to the refugee children in the Art of Living center in Warsaw, Poland. Thousands gathered at COS Torwar Stadium, Warsaw, for a peace meditation and pledged to #IStandForPeace, an event graced by former VP of the European Parliament, Mr. Ryzard Charnecki; Indian Ambassadors to Poland and Ukraine, among several other dignitaries.

Taking forward his vision of creating a safer, violence-free, and stress-free world, Gurudev also met with Gilles Carbonnier, Vice-president, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). “We discussed humanitarian and peace endeavors in today’s conflicts, commonalities between humanitarian principles and diverse religious precepts, and potential for future exchanges,” Carbonnier tweeted.