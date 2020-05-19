New Delhi: The United States President Donald Trump has revealed that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malaria drug that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus) as a preventative measure for about a week-and-a-half along with zinc. Also Read - After Issuing Guidelines, Delhi Govt Allows Industrial Firms to Function in Staggered Business Hours

According to The Hill report, the President said he consulted with the White House doctor about taking the drug, but it was not explicitly recommended for him since he has not tested positive for the virus.

"You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers, before you catch it. The front-line workers — many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I'm taking it, hydroxychloroquine, right now, yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it", he told reporters during a roundtable event at the White House.

e. When asked why, he said, “Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

Trump's latest remarks on a day when US deaths from COVID-19 gone up to 90,000 — almost a third of the total world toll. The number of coronavirus cases in the US reached 1,496,509.

Notably, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned against its usage outside of a hospital setting, last month, just weeks after it approved an emergency use authorisation for the drug.

Another study published in the JAMA Network had stated that Hydroxychloroquine drug put COVID-19 at increased risk of cardiac arrest.