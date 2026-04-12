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I want one billion dollars from you and your most beautiful woman: Ugandas army chiefs demands from this big, powerful Muslim country

‘I want one billion dollars from you and your most beautiful woman’: Uganda’s army chief’s demands from this big, powerful Muslim country

He also announced his support for Israel as he declared, "I am ready to dispatch 100,000 Ugandan troops under my command to Israel."

The Ugandan Army Chief has warned of serious diplomatic consequences.

New Delhi: Uganda’s Army Chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has presented two bizarre demands to Turkey. Kainerugaba’s first demand is that Turkey provides him with one billion dollars. This demand is in exchange for Uganda’s long-standing military contribution to the fight against Islamist terrorists in Somalia. His second demand is that Turkey hand over the country’s most beautiful woman to him. The Ugandan Army Chief has stated that Turkey must surrender its most beautiful woman to him, whom he intends to marry.

These demands by the Ugandan Army Chief are facing widespread criticism. However, this is not the first time he has made such eccentric demands. Previously, in 2022, he offered to give Italy 100 cows in exchange for marrying Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Ugandan Army Chief Demands $1 Billion from Turkey

Furthermore, the Ugandan Army Chief has warned Turkey that it will face serious diplomatic consequences if it fails to comply with these demands within 30 days. He has issued a warning that if Turkey does not provide him with one billion dollars and the country’s most beautiful woman within 30 days, the Turkish Embassy in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, will be shut down. It is worth noting that Uganda’s Army Chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is the son of the country’s President, Yoweri Museveni. In a series of posts published consecutively on the social media platform X on Saturday, April 11, the Chief of Uganda’s Defense Forces, Kainerugaba, accused Turkey of profiting from infrastructure deals in Somalia—specifically from the operations of the port and airport in the country’s capital, Mogadishu. One of Kainerugaba’s posts read: “In addition to the $1 billion from Turkey, I want that country’s most beautiful woman as my wife!”

Warning Turkey of Consequences

Issuing a warning on X, Kainerugaba wrote: “If these demands are not met, Kampala will ban Turkish Airlines from flying in its airspace and sever all diplomatic ties with Ankara.” He further wrote on X: “For Turkey, this is a very straightforward matter… either they give us the money, or I will shut down their embassy here. They, in turn, may shut down our embassy in Turkey. No problem.” He warned: “If Turkey does not resolve our issues, we will sever our diplomatic relations within 30 days.”

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Furthermore, in an apparent move to antagonize Turkey, he also announced his support for Israel. He declared: “I am ready to dispatch 100,000 Ugandan troops under my command to Israel to defend the Holy Land—the land of our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

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