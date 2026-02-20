Home

News

I warned India and Pakistan of 200% tariff; 11 jets were shot down: Donald Trump at Board of Peace event

‘I warned India and Pakistan of 200% tariff; 11 jets were shot down’: Donald Trump at Board of Peace event

Trump said that the situation between the two countries was very bad, the fighting had intensified, and planes were being shot down.

Trump has claimed to have stopped the war between India and Pakistan more than 75 times.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump again claimed to have stopped the India-Pakistan conflict in Washington on Thursday. He said, “I warned both countries of a 200% tariff, and then they agreed to stop the conflict.” The US President made this statement at the “Board of Peace” event.

Situation between the two countries was very bad: Trump

Trump said that at that time, the situation between the two countries was very bad, the fighting had intensified, and planes were being shot down. “I called both leaders (Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif). I told them clearly that if they didn’t end the conflict, I wouldn’t do any trade deals with them.”

According to Trump, both countries wanted to fight, but when the issue of money and losses came up, they relented. Trump claimed that 11 expensive fighter jets were shot down during the conflict. However, he did not specify which country these fighter jets belonged to.

Also read: Amid high tensions with US, Iranian Navy to conduct joint exercises with Russia and China; Is it a strong message to Trump?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Trump claims to have stopped India-Pakistan conflict

Trump has claimed to have stopped the war between India and Pakistan more than 75 times. Meanwhile, India has consistently maintained that no third-party mediation will be accepted on India-Pakistan issues.

Trump said that the Pakistani Prime Minister admitted to his Chief of Staff that his initiative averted a potential war between India and Pakistan.

According to Trump, if this conflict had not been stopped, the lives of approximately 25 million people could have been in danger. He claimed that his efforts brought the situation between the two countries under control and averted a massive loss of life and property.

Also read: ‘President Trump open to meeting Ali Khamenei’: Secretary of State Marco Rubio

China visit in April

Regarding China, Trump said that he has a very good relationship with President Xi Jinping and announced his planned visit to China in April. He said that President Xi had given him a warm welcome the last time he visited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.