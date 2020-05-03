New Delhi: Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his first detailed account about his illness, has revealed that the fight against COVID-19 was not exactly easy. He was aware that the doctors who were treating him had contingency plans, had something unfortunate happened. Also Read - Bharti Singh on World Laughter Day: There is No Laughter in Our Lives Amid Coronavirus

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it,” he was quoted as saying by the Sun on Sunday newspaper in an interview. “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. Also Read - Amid IAF Flypast to Salute COVID-19 Warriors, Doctors Ask For More Safety Measures-PPE Kits Instead of 'Single-Day Appreciations'

“I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong.” Also Read - Current Situation Due to Coronavirus is Upsetting And Scary: Sourav Ganguly

On March 27, the 55-year-old PM announced that he had shown mild symptoms and went under self-isolation. But his symptoms didn’t subside and he was taken to hospital and was critical for a few days.

Now that he is back to work and has also become a father he can’t thank the doctors enough. Even his son has been named after the grandfathers and the hospital doctors.

The newborn has been named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson — Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after Symond’s grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart who treated Boris Johnson.