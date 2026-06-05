IAEA unable to access and assess how much enriched uranium Iran possesses currently, expresses ‘grave concern’

According to the IAEA, it is unable to provide details regarding the current stockpile of enriched uranium held by Iran, its composition, or its storage location.

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New Delhi: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, has expressed serious concern regarding Iran’s nuclear programme. In a confidential report circulated among member states, the agency stated that it has so far been unable to inspect Iranian nuclear facilities affected by events last June.

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What Information Does The Agency Lack?

According to the IAEA, it is unable to provide details regarding the current stockpile of enriched uranium held by Iran, its composition, or its storage location. The agency is also unable to confirm whether Iran has halted all activities related to uranium enrichment.

The report states that the agency is currently unable to fulfil its safeguards monitoring responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The IAEA emphasised that it is mandatory and urgent for Iran to immediately and fully implement its treaty obligations.

Agency Visited Only Iran’s Bushehr Site

Since the last report issued in February, IAEA inspectors have visited only the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. This inspection took place between June 1 and June 3. The reactor operating at Bushehr uses 4.5 per cent enriched uranium supplied by Russia—a level of enrichment considered low and necessary for electricity generation.

This report comes at a time of escalating tensions in West Asia. Reports indicate that Iranian drone attacks caused significant damage to the passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport on Wednesday. One person was killed, and several others were injured in the attack. Airport operations had to be suspended temporarily following the incident. This attack is viewed as part of a series of retaliatory actions between Iran and the US, raising fresh questions about an already fragile ceasefire.

How Much Uranium Does Iran Have?

According to the IAEA, Iran currently holds a stockpile of 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent. Experts believe that this level is not technically far removed from the 90 per cent enrichment required for weapons-grade material.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi recently warned in an interview that, theoretically, this stockpile could be sufficient to produce approximately 10 nuclear bombs should Iran decide to weaponise its nuclear programme. However, he also clarified that this does not imply Iran currently possesses nuclear weapons.

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Monthly Verification Is Essential

Under the agency’s guidelines, nuclear material enriched to such high levels should normally undergo verification every month. However, the IAEA is currently unable to do so. In the report, Grossi reiterated his support for ongoing diplomatic talks aimed at resolving issues related to Iran’s nuclear programme. He stated that he is ready to assist in the implementation of any potential agreement.

Meanwhile, efforts by mediators to secure a permanent ceasefire have been underway for weeks, yet the negotiations are becoming increasingly complex. The escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon has further heightened regional tensions.