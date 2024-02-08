No Ceasefire, ‘Absolute Victory’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Hamas Truce Terms

Israel-Hamas War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the militant group’s ceasefire terms and hostage-release terms agreement by terming them as 'delusional.' He vowed to continue to the war until ‘total victory’.

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing brutal war between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected the militant group’s ceasefire and hostage-release terms, terming them as ‘delusional.’ He called the proposed terms as a position that complicates efforts to strike a deal between the sides. Netanyahu pledged to continue his country’s war against the militant group, now in its fifth month, until achieving “total victory.”

It is worth noting that, the Israeli Prime Minister’s remarks came after his meeting with U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken, who visited the region to boost the cease-fire agreement.

“Surrendering to Hamas’ delusional demands that we heard now not only won’t lead to freeing the captives, it will just invite another massacre,” PM Netanyahu in a news conference.

“We are on the way to an absolute victory,” he said, adding that the attacks would last months, not years. “There is no other solution,” he cleared.

Netanyahu rejected any term or agreement that leaves the militant outfit, that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians by infiltrating the country, in full or partial control of Gaza. He underlined that Israel is the “only power” capable of guaranteeing security in the long term.

Notably, Antony Blinken stated, “a lot of work” remains to fill the gap between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas has come up with an elaborate, three-step plan, set to be rolled out in just over four months, in response to an idea initiated by the United States, Israel, Qatar, and Egypt. This plan sketches out the release of all hostages in return for the liberation of a large number of Palestinians currently behind bars in Israel. This includes influential militants and crucially, it also calls for the halting of warfare.

Israel has made destroying Hamas’ military abilities its prime objectives, and Hamas’s proposal of ceasefire would leave it in power in Gaza, allowing it to regain power and rebuild its military capabilities.

United States President Joe Biden said the militant outfit’s demands are “a little over the top”, but also emphasised that negotiations will continue.

Hamas militant infiltrated Israel on October 7, 2023, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting some 250, around half of whom remain in captivity in Gaza.

Over 100 hostages were freed during a weeklong cease-fire in November last year in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians.

Several Israelis held protests in the country, demanding the release of the hostages amid the ongoing massive strikes by the IDF on Hamas militants in Gaza strip.

