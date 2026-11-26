IBM ends H-1B visa sponsorship, gives Indian employees 3 weeks to relocate or quit

IBM has reportedly ended H-1B visa and green card sponsorship for most jobs in its US consulting division, giving affected employees three weeks to either relocate to another country or leave their jobs. The decision could hit Indian professionals particularly hard, with one employee claiming that moving back to India could mean an 80% salary cut.

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Indian professionals working in the United States for IBM are facing an uncertain future after the technology giant decided to stop sponsoring US work visas and green cards for most positions in its consulting division. The company has reportedly given affected employees two choices: move to an IBM office in another country or leave their jobs. Those who do not accept an international transfer will receive three months of severance pay, but their employment is expected to end on December 31, 2026.

According to a report by Rest of World, employees have been given around three weeks to make their decision. The development could particularly affect Indian professionals who moved to the US on H-1B visas and were hoping to settle there permanently.

For many employees, however, moving back to India could mean a major drop in earnings. An IBM employee, while discussing the decision on the anonymous workplace platform Blind, claimed that relocating from the US to India could result in an estimated 80% reduction in salary.

This leaves affected workers with a difficult choice: continue working for IBM from another country at a potentially much lower salary or leave the company and look for another opportunity.

IBM ends H-1B and green card sponsorship: What happened?

IBM’s decision to stop sponsoring US visas and employment-based green cards for most positions in its consulting division was first reported by Bloomberg on November 10.

The company’s consulting business has more than 150,000 employees and is its largest division.

According to reports, the decision covers sponsorship for H-1B visas as well as the PERM labour certification process, which is an important step towards obtaining an employment-based green card in the US.

Affected employees were reportedly informed about the decision during individual meetings with their managers. These meetings were presented as career discussions.

The company has not disclosed the total number of employees who will be affected by the policy change.

India emerges as the main relocation option

For employees willing to move out of the US, India appears to have the largest number of available opportunities within IBM.

According to data cited by Rest of World, IBM’s careers website listed 1,278 consulting positions outside the US on November 19. Of these, 1,125 positions were in India, while 23 were in Singapore and 18 in the United Kingdom.

However, accepting a position in India may not be an easy decision for employees who have been earning US salaries and managing their expenses there.

The reported 80% salary reduction has added to concerns among affected workers. It is important to note that this figure comes from an individual employee’s post on Blind and has not been independently verified.

Why has IBM stopped sponsoring US work visas?

IBM has said the decision is linked to changing business requirements and the availability of skilled workers.

A company spokesperson told Rest of World that IBM Consulting had participated in US high-skilled visa programmes to address shortages of skilled professionals.

However, the company’s reliance on these programmes had been falling over the past few years. Changes in the availability of skilled workers and the requirements of clients also influenced its decision to stop sponsorship for most consulting positions.

The company has not announced a complete end to visa sponsorship across all its business divisions. The reported change applies to the majority of positions in IBM Consulting.

US immigration rules add to uncertainty for Indian professionals

IBM’s decision comes at a time when foreign professionals working in the US are facing greater uncertainty over employment-based immigration.

The Donald Trump administration has taken several steps to tighten scrutiny of companies hiring foreign workers, particularly through the H-1B visa programme.

In October 2026, the US government suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major technology outsourcing companies, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant, from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme.

The PERM process is an important requirement for many employer-sponsored green card applications. Such suspensions can create additional difficulties for foreign employees hoping to obtain permanent residency.

The administration had also announced a one-time $100,000 fee on certain new H-1B visa petitions, although the measure has faced legal challenges.

For Indian professionals, the situation is particularly concerning because of the long waiting period for employment-based green cards. Many Indian applicants face lengthy backlogs, making it difficult to obtain permanent residency even after spending several years working in the country.