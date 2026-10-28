‘If India feels threatened’: Maldives Opposition slams President Mohamed Muizzu, warns him over close friendship with Pakistan

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed and other opposition leaders have warned President Mohamed Muizzu over his growing ties with Pakistan, raising concerns about the impact on relations with India after 20 MoUs were signed during his visit to Islamabad.

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‘If India feels threatened’: Maldives Opposition slams President Mohamed Muizzu, warns him over close friendship with Pakistan |

If India Feels Threatened: Seems like President Mohamed Muizzu’s growing closeness with Pakistan is turning into a diplomatic challenge for the Maldives, with former president Mohammed Nasheed and other opposition leaders warning that his closeness with Islamabad could affect bilateral relations with other neighbours, especially India. The Maldivian president’s recent visit to Pakistan, the first in 11 years, has ignited a political row regarding his foreign policy. The opposition leaders have started raising questions about whether Muizzu is putting the island nation’s decades-long bilateral ties and partnership with New Delhi at risk.

Nasheed Warns Muizzu Against Dragging Maldives Into India-Pakistan Tensions

A recent warning came from the chairperson of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), Nasheed, During a press brief in Addu, Nasheed on October 25 accused Muizzu of pushing the country into the long-running tensions between India and Pakistan. “While the risks faced by small nations, especially the Maldives, are significant, President Muizzu visited Pakistan without due consideration, once again bringing the Maldives into the middle of the disputes between India and Pakistan,”Nasheed said, Maldivian news outlet, Sun Online reported.

“If India feels their security is being compromised, it will have very bitter repercussions for the Maldives,” former Maldivian president said, highlighting that the country is going to pay in the coming years if the Indian government viewed its growing relationship with Islamabad as a security concern.

Maldives Opposition Leaders Question Muizzu’s Pakistan Visit

The opposition leaders also raised questions about Muizzu’s recent visit to Pakistan. Former Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid criticised Muizzu, saying that he could start an ‘anti-India campaign again’, similar to the one he launched in 2023.

Notably, Shahid is running for the leadership of the opposition MDP ahead of the Presidential elections in 2028.

The former Maldivian president Abdulla Yameen questioned Islamabad’s decision to confer an honorary doctorate on Muizzu when he was on an Islamabad visit. It is to be noted that his remarks showcased the rising debate in the country over the strategic implications of the country’s outreach to Pakistan.

Muizzu’s Pak Visit

Muizzu was on an official visit to Pakistan from October 20 to 22, the first visit by a Maldivian president in the last 11 years. The visit marked 60 years of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Male. During Muizzu’s visit, both the countries signed 20 agreements covering healthcare, education, trade, agriculture, cybersecurity, defence and maritime security.