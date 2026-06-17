‘If India were attacked, we would help’: US President Trump makes big statement during meet with PM Modi at G7 Summit

G7 Summit 2026: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump said US would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked even if there is no written agreement.

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Donald Trump. PTI/File image

G7 Summit 2026: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump said US would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked even if there is no written agreement.