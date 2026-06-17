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‘If India were attacked, we would help’: US President Trump makes big statement during meet with PM Modi at G7 Summit

G7 Summit 2026: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump said US would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked even if there is no written agreement.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: June 17, 2026, 8:08 PM IST
'If India were attacked, we would help': US President Trump makes big statement during meet with PM Modi at G7 Summit
Donald Trump. PTI/File image

G7 Summit 2026: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump said US would “be there for India” if it is ever attacked even if there is no written agreement.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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