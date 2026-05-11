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If Muslims in West Bengal become unsafe, Hindus will not be safe in Bangladesh: Radical cleric spews venom

‘If Muslims in West Bengal become unsafe, Hindus will not be safe in Bangladesh’: Radical cleric spews venom

Maulana Inayatullah Abbasi is a radical Islamic preacher from Bangladesh, notorious for his anti-India, inflammatory speeches and hate speech.

(File)

New Delhi: Bangladeshi extremist Maulana Inayatullah Abbasi has spewed venom against India after the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. He has said that if Muslims are not safe in West Bengal, Hindus will not be allowed to be safe in Bangladesh either. Inayatullah Abbasi has been threatening India before. In 2023, he advised madrasas to be armed and turned into military bases. Apart from this, he had threatened that Bangladeshi Muslims would hoist the Islamic flag over New Delhi.

‘Indian Muslims Are Oppressed And Tortured’

Maulana Inayatullah Abbasi said, “It will be impossible for Hindus in India to build a Hindu-centric system, like the Jewish model. The BJP, which has now taken power in West Bengal, is already moving in this direction. Beef shops are being demolished, and Muslims are being oppressed and tortured. This must be opposed at all costs.”

Targets Tarique Rahman Government

He also targeted the Tarique Rahman government of Bangladesh. Maulana said, “The Bangladesh government has a huge responsibility—indeed, a very important duty—to combat this situation. A stern warning must be given to India that we will cut off our trade relations with them. Also, it must be made clear that if Muslims are not safe in West Bengal, Hindus in Bangladesh will not be allowed to be safe. A concerted diplomatic and political pressure must be exerted.”

Who Is Maulana Inayatullah Abbasi?

Maulana Inayatullah Abbasi is a radical Islamic preacher from Bangladesh. He is notorious for his anti-India, inflammatory speeches and hate speech. Abbasi threatened that Bangladeshi Muslims would raise the flag of Islam in Delhi and turn madrassas into armed camps. He also used controversial and offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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