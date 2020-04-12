New Delhi: In a private TV telethon, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently expressed utter amusement that a country like Pakistan which could make atom bombs can’t make ventilators. Blaming Pakistan’s dependence on import, the PM said, “We could do that. This is not rocket science. We have made atom bombs.” The video of the programme which was aired on Friday has now become viral on social media. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: Here's What Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy Suggested to PM Modi

This almost coincides with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s appeal to India to provide ventilators. Speaking to PTI, the Rawalpindi Express said that should India provide Pakistan with 10,000 ventilators, Pakistan would never forget the gesture. He said it was not a matter of nations and their interests, but humanity.

Will Pakistan go for lockdown?

Pakistan said on Saturday that it will decide on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on Monday, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 5,011. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a decision after his meeting with the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19, comprising senior officials of all provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “We will make a national decision on the lockdown,” said Umar.

He also said that the country would suffer about Rs 1,400-1,500 billion shortfall in revenues due to the nationwide shutdown.

The official data posted by the Ministry of National Health services on its website showed that the worst-hit Punjab province reported 2,414 COVID-19 cases, Sindh 1,318, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 697, Balochistan 220, Gilgit-Baltistan 215, Islamabad 113 and PoK 34.

It also reported that 762 patients have recovered so far. Seventy-seven patients have died including five in the last 24 hours. Authorities have so far conducted 57,836 tests, including 2,457 in the last one day.

China is providing more medical supplies to Pakistan to fight the coronavirus pandemic. A special plane of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will arrive from China later Saturday with more medical supplies. It is the second plane to arrive in two days, said Naghmana Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China.

Earlier on March 27, the Khunjerab pass between Pakistan and China was opened for a day to receive Chinese medical supplies.