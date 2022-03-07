New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Ukraine have a plan for “continuity of government” in case President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is killed during Russian invasion. “The Ukrainians have plans in place that I’m not going to talk about or get into any detail about to make sure that there is continuity of government one way or another, and I’m going to leave it at that,” Blinken said during an interview with CBS ‘Face the Nation’.Also Read - Will Not Forgive Nor Forget, Says Ukraine President Zelenskyy As Russia Steps Up Attack On Cities

“The leadership that President Zelensky has shown, the entire government has shown is remarkable, they have been the embodiment of these incredibly brave Ukrainian people,” Blinken said.

Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, upending attempts to evacuate besieged civilians. With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to fight in the streets, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the invasion, saying Moscow’s attacks could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.”

The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.

“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” the UK Ministry of Defense said of Russian tactics as the war entered its 12th day Monday. Fighting has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country, which the head of the UN refugee agency called “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

(With inputs from AP)