If Putin captures Zelenskyy, Jinping moves against Taiwan’s leadership: Indian-origin US lawmaker says Donald Trump to…

Indian-origin US Congressman Ro Khanna said that United States is setting a dangerous example by normalising regime-change wars.

After the United States military conducted airstrikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, Indian-origin US Congressman Ro Khanna has warned that the United States could set a dangerous global precedent by normalising regime-change wars. Strongly criticising President Donald Trump’s decision to take military action in Venezuela, he questioned how Washington would react if Russia or China carried out similar actions elsewhere. He termed the strike a ‘war of choice.’

