Kabul: Since Taliban insurgents have seized power in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans are making desperate attempts to flee the war-torn country. Their desperation was evident at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport on Monday as people clung to the side of moving limitary planes. However, Pandit Rajesh Kumar, the last Hindu priest of the Rattan Nath temple, refused to leave the country despite being offered help.

The priest reportedly said that he could not leave the temple as his ancestors had served the mandir for hundreds of years.

"Pandit Rajesh Kumar, the priest of Rattan Nath Temple in Kabul said, "Some Hindus have urged me to leave Kabul & offered to arrange for my travel and stay. But my ancestors served this Mandir for hundreds of years. I will not abandon it. If Taliban kills me, I consider it my Seva", a Twitter user @BhardwajSpeaks shared his story on the micro-blogging site.

Taliban insurgents swept Kabul on Sunday after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. Yesterday, 10 people, including 2 Afghans who clung to a US Air Force plane to escape Taliban rule, lost their lives in a melee at the Kabul airport, as hundreds of people scrambled to board flights to escape the Taliban.

Earlier in the day, an Indian Air Force airplane arrived at the Jamnagar Airforce Base station in Gujarat bringing more than 150 Indians from Afghanistan, including the Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon. The IAF plane arrived at Jamnagar around 11.30 a.m. after taking a long route flight from the Hamid Karzai Airport Kabul airport, avoiding the skies of Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.