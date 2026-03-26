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If US soldiers set foot on Iranian soil, they will return in body bags and coffins: Irans chilling warning to Washington

‘If US soldiers set foot on Iranian soil, they will return in body bags and coffins’: Iran’s chilling warning to Washington

Images are going viral across social media and Iranian media showing posters affixed to ballistic missiles.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The skies over the Middle East are currently teeming with missiles and drones. The conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S., which has been ongoing for about four weeks, has now reached an extremely dangerous juncture. According to reports, the U.S. has made preparations to deploy its most lethal commando unit, the ’82nd Airborne Division,’ to the Middle East. In response, Iran has launched a counterstrike utilizing that very same number: 82. Iran has inscribed a message on its missiles warning that anyone who attempts to invade Iran will not return alive. These messages have made it abundantly clear that Tehran is now in the mood for an all-out war.

US Deploying ‘82nd Airborne Division’

According to reports, the U.S. administration has issued orders to deploy thousands of troops from its most agile and attacking unit, the 82nd Airborne Division, to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This move is being viewed as a preparatory step for a major ground offensive against Iran. These commandos parachute directly from military aircraft onto the battlefield to execute rapid-strike operations.

Iran Launches a Counterstrike Centered on the Number ’82’

Iran has responded to the U.S. move regarding the ’82nd Airborne Division’ in kind—using that very same numerical theme. In response to reports concerning the deployment of U.S. troops, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched the “82nd Wave” of attacks as part of its “Operation True Promise 4.” Iran has deliberately named this operation the ’82nd Wave’ to send a direct message to the U.S. ’82nd Airborne Division.’

‘Message of Death’ on Missiles

This time, Iran has also resorted to psychological warfare. Images are going viral across social media and Iranian media showing posters affixed to ballistic missiles. These posters bear stern messages: “If American soldiers set foot on Iranian soil, they will return only in coffins.” Iranian generals have issued statements declaring that their missiles will turn U.S. bases into graveyards.

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