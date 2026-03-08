Home

News

If US troops enter Iran, then they will have to face consequences: Irans stern warning to Washington

‘If US troops enter Iran, then they will have to face consequences’: Iran’s stern warning to Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that attacks on US military bases in the Middle East are part of Iran's right to self-defense.

Abbas Araghchi said that this war is not Iran's choice, but rather imposed upon it by the US and Israel.

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday, 08 March 2026, that Iran will be ready to respond if the US launches a ground attack. He stated that attacks on US military bases in the Middle East are part of Iran’s right to self-defense. He said that this war is not Iran’s choice, but rather imposed upon it by the US and Israel. He also defended the attacks on neighbouring countries, saying that their missiles cannot reach the US. Iran is doing everything it can to defend itself. However, Iran has stated that it will not target neighbouring countries further.

What did Araghchi say?

“Right now, we are quite capable. We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enters our territory to fight them and to kill and destroy them,” Araghchi told NBC News. Araghchi said Iran expects the US to explain its attack against the Islamic Republic before Tehran can consider a ceasefire deal. “They have to explain why they launched this attack before we can even consider a ceasefire,” Araghchi told NBC News.

This war imposed on us by United States and Israel

He further stated that Iran is exercising its right to self-defense. Iran’s top diplomat said, “Of course, no one wants to continue this war. It was imposed on us by the United States and the Israelis. They, you know, started this war without any provocation, without any reason, illegally. And what we’re doing is a legitimate act of self-defense, and we have every right to do so.”

Iran’s clarification on attacks on neighbours

He denied that Iran is deliberately attacking its neighbours in the Middle East, and said it is retaliating against US military bases and assets in the region. He said, “If you believe that Iran is attacking its neighbours, that’s a mistake. No, we’re not attacking our neighbours. We’re attacking American bases, American, you know, installations, American assets, which unfortunately are on our neighbours’ territory. So, we’re not attacking our neighbours. We’re attacking the Americans who are attacking us.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.