New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has reiterated an offer to mediate between India and China to resolve the ongoing border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. "I know that China now, and India, are having difficulty, and very very substantial difficulty. And hopefully, they will be able to work that out. If we can help, we would love to help," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump's remarks come days after the sixth Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China took place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The two countries reportedly agreed to stop sending more troops to their disputed border in the Himalayas.

Notably, the situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30. On September 7, Chinese troops unsuccessfully attempted to close in on the Indian position and even fired shots in the air in the Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline on the southern bank of Pangong lake.

Earlier this month, Trump had termed that the situation along the India-China border as “very nasty” and said he would love to get involved and help.

“While we’re at it, we’re talking about China and India are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It’s been very nasty,” Trump had stated.

When asked if China is bullying India, he said that he hoped it is not the case but noted that China is “certainly going at it”. “I hope not…But they (China) are certainly going at it. They are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand,” Trump said in response to a question.