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If you love Iran so much, then go there, Asim Munir tells Pakistani Shia Muslims amid ongoing Gulf war

‘If you love Iran so much, then go there’, Asim Munir ‘tells’ Pakistani Shia Muslims amid ongoing Gulf war

Following this statement by Pakistan's Army Chief, the atmosphere within the country has become increasingly tense.

Munir's statement has fuelled growing resentment among Shia leaders.

New Delhi: Tensions are running high across the globe due to the conflict between Iran and Israel. Concurrently, common citizens everywhere are grappling with shortages of oil and gas. Meanwhile, within Pakistan, public opinion remains divided: some people support Iran, while others oppose it. Amidst this backdrop, a statement made by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, has sparked widespread discussion; in it, he told Shia religious leaders, “If you like Iran so much, then go there.”

What did Munir say?

A major controversy has erupted in Pakistan following remarks made by Army Chief Asim Munir during an Iftar gathering. According to media reports, a discussion regarding the issue of war involving Iran, the USA, and Israel was underway with religious scholars at the time. During this exchange, he told the Shia religious leaders, “If you like Iran so much, then go there.” He further warned, “We will not allow anyone to sow discord or create chaos within Pakistan out of loyalty to any other country”, a statement that the Shia community has deemed insulting.

Munir’s statement enrages Shia leaders

Munir’s statement has fuelled growing resentment among Shia leaders, who have characterized it as reflective of an anti-Shia mindset. Religious leader Syed Jawad Nadvi voiced his strong objection to the remarks, describing them as a move that exacerbates communal tensions. He stated that such comments have ignited anger within the Shia community and are directly directed against a specific religious group.

What did Shia leaders say?

The Shia community asserts that their allegiance lies firmly with Pakistan and that it is unjust to link them to foreign nations in this manner. They also took the opportunity to remind the public of the pivotal role the Shia community played in the creation of Pakistan. Following this incident, concerns about the country’s communal atmosphere have intensified. In addressing this entire affair, Shia leaders have also highlighted the historical context, reiterating that the Shia community played a crucial role in the founding of Pakistan and that it is therefore wrong to cast doubt upon their patriotism.

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Tensions escalate in Pakistan

Following this statement by Pakistan’s Army Chief, the atmosphere within the country has become increasingly tense. People argue that such statements are being used to exert pressure on the Shia community. It was further stated that the people here are now defining patriotism on their own terms, something that is clearly wrong.

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