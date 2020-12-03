New Delhi: Hinting at the idea of running for presidential election again in 2024, outgoing US President Donald Trump said “I’ll see you in four years” while hosting a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening. Speaking at the White House Christmas party, President Trump said, “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.” Also Read - Not Just His Dog, US President-Elect Joe Biden Will Bring His Cat to The White House Too

The event was attended by several Republican Party power brokers and was closed to the media, but a video of the outgoing president’s speech quickly went public after an attendee live streamed it on Facebook. The live streaming video by former Oklahoma Republican Party Chair Pam Pollard showed dozens of people crammed into the Cross Hall of the White House state floor. As the guests stood closely together, many were noticed not wearing masks. Also Read - Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Extend Wishes On Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary

The Trump Family began hosting holiday receptions early this week, intending on celebrating a final season before Trump leaves office on January 20. Also Read - US President Elect Joe Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With His Dog

According to a report by the Associated Press, in the video, Trump is heard continuing to air baseless allegations of election fraud to explain his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden despite his attorney general, William Barr, telling the AP earlier Tuesday that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and had seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don’t like that,” Trump told the group, adding: I call it a rigged election, and I always will.”

Nearly a month after the November 3 election the 74-year-old Trump still refuses to acknowledge that he had lost and has not conceded to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is busy building his incoming administration.