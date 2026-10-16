Illinois Hindu temple threat: India urges US to ensure safety of Indian citizens

Investigators stated that the teenage suspect expressed anti-Indian and white supremacist views.

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Illinois Hindu Temple Threat: The Indian government on Friday requested the United States to protect Indian citizens after security agencies foiled an alleged mass-shooting plot at a Hindu temple located in Illinois. Police stated that the teenage suspect had expressed violent anti-Indian and white supremacist views. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed that the alleged plot was a matter of deep concern for India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged US authorities to take necessary steps to protect the Indian community.

“We have seen reports about an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois. This is a matter of deep concern for us,” Jaiswal said. He informed that the Indian government has took a note of the action taken by US agencies and requested them to ensure “safety and security of Indian nationals.”

Police Arrested A Teen In Illinois

Local police nabbed a 19-year-old teen, identified as Alexandros Paporakis – in Palatine on October 11. He was arrested in connection with an alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple. US agencies initiated an investigation after the teen’s co-workers alerted them to disturbing text messages.

According to Investigators, Paporakis was planning an attack on Indians at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple. The Hindu shrine is located in Aurora, which is about 65 km west of downtown Chicago. He was keeping a hostile surveillance on the temple for nearly two months.

Prosecutors alleged that the teen tried to attack the Hindu shrine on October 11 and tried to shoot a man from a car but his rifle malfunctioned.

The accused expressed his colleagues that he “couldn’t wait to kill Indian people”, mentioning Sunday as the “special day”, alleged prosecutors.

Anti-Indian Views

During the probe, investigators seized a document titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”. Police said the document contained extremist views and references to violence against people of South Asian origin, specially Indians.

In the document, the accused termed himself as “a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day”, as per the court records.

Arms And Ammunitions Recovered

Investigators also recovered arms and ammunition from the accused’s residence, including a rifle, several magazines, hundreds of bullets and a tactical vest containing body armour.

Authorities have said that Paporakis was planning the attack alone, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have charged the teenager with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony and illegal possession of weapons. His next court hearing is scheduled for October 30. Until then he will remain in custody.