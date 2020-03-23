New Delhi: The United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he was ‘upset’ with China over the lack of cooperation and early information that could have helped fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has become a grim reality for not just the US, but the rest of the world.

“They knew they had a problem earlier. I wish they could have said that,” Trump said in a press conference at the White House.

Although he repeatedly keeps calling the coronavirus a ‘Chinese virus’, Trump has earlier appreciated China’s efforts on maintaining transparency about the contagious disease.

“I’m a little upset with China. As much as I like President Xi & respect the country, I admire what they have done in short period of time. I asked if we could send some people to help them, they didn’t want it, at a pride. They didn’t respond,” the US President said.

Trump said that he first realised how bad the virus was when he started doing ‘the closings’, that is, shutting down borders on tourists.

Remarkably, at least 100 people died in a single day in the US on Sunday due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 400. A total of 32,000 positive cases have been reported in the country, with nearly half of those in New York state.