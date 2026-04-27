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Im not a rapist, nor a paedophile: Donald Trump lashes out at female journalist during interview; Watch Video Here

‘I’m not a rapist, nor a paedophile’: Donald Trump lashes out at female journalist during interview; Watch Video Here

During the interview, when Trump was asked whether he himself was a target, he replied, "I don't know for certain." However, he added, "I felt no fear during the incident, because that is just the nature of the world we live in, and such events can happen."

(Images: X/@RapidResponse47)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump lashed out at a female journalist during an interview. The incident stemmed from a message sent by Cole Thomas Allen, the suspect accused of the shooting at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Ten minutes prior to the attack, Allen had sent a manifesto (written statement) to his family. In it, he used terms such as “paedophiles, rapists, and traitors,” though he did not explicitly name anyone. Addressing this very matter, journalist Norah O’Donnell of 60 Minutes on the CBS television network, asked Trump whether these allegations were directed at him.

Watch The Video Here

.@POTUS SLAMS @60Minutes: “You should be ashamed of yourself, reading that — because I’m not any of those things.” pic.twitter.com/QWxqoUFUaF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

In response, Trump asserted, “I am neither a rapist, nor have I ever raped anyone.” Expressing his indignation, he further added, “You read the ramblings of a sick man on TV. I was linked to things with which I have absolutely no connection. I have already been given a complete clean chit.” In response, Nora clarified that those were not her words, but rather those written by the accused. To this, Trump remarked that merely reading such allegations on television was inappropriate.

I Felt No Fear During the Shooting: Trump

During the interview, when Trump was asked whether he himself was a target, he replied, “I don’t know for certain.” However, he added, “I felt no fear during the incident, because that is just the nature of the world we live in, and such events can happen.”

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Trump stated that initially, he thought it was a minor incident, but then he realized the gravity of the situation. At that moment, an artist was performing, and the atmosphere appeared normal, but suddenly, everything changed.

Also Read: Donald Trump slams ‘radicalised’ White House dinner shooter, calls him ‘sick’

Trump Recounts The Incident

Trump recounted that his security team wanted to evacuate him immediately, but he wanted to stay and observe what was unfolding. Later, when the agents instructed him to take cover, both he and Melania dropped to the ground and were subsequently escorted to a secure location.

He explained, “I walked upright for about half the distance, but then, acting on the agents’ instructions, I crouched down because the risk was higher in that area. I have encountered such situations before, but for Melania, this was a new experience. Nevertheless, she handled the situation with great composure.”

Also Read: Did White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt know that shots would be fired during Trump’s speech? Watch Viral Video

Statements by Democratic Leaders Are Fueling Violence: Trump

During the interview, Trump remarked that while the incident was unfortunate, it did not escalate into a major tragedy, as no one was killed or injured.

“Such violence is nothing new. It has been occurring for 20, 50, 100, or even 500 years. People get killed; people get injured. I do not believe that such incidents are occurring any more frequently today than they have in the past.”

Trump blamed the “hate speech” of Democratic leaders for inciting political violence, characterizing the current situation as extremely dangerous.

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