Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he is not "anti-American" and wants stronger ties with the US on the basis of mutual respect, Express Tribune reported.

During an interactive question and answer session with the public, the premier stated that he does not have any mal-intent towards the US, but rather aims towards a mutual friendship with the superpower, free from interference in domestic affairs against public interest.

"I am not against any country, I am not anti-American, but yes, we can be against certain policies. I want the two countries to have friendship, which means having mutual respect," Khan said.

“When a country gives an order to another country and you fight their war, hear ‘do more’ while you lose your people and suffer devastation in your country and in the end does not even say thank you – that is what I am against,” Khan said.

The PM’s statements referred to the ruling party’s allegations that the vote of no-confidence against him in the National Assembly (NA) was funded by foreign powers.

In response to queries, Khan said that the US’ interference would create poor relations between the countries.

“Death is better than servitude to another country,” Khan said as he blamed the leaders of the joint Opposition for “indulging the bad habits” of foreign powers.

The premier also accused the Opposition of accepting foreign funds to buy Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

He further stated that the Opposition used public funds to garner support in the Lower House, Express Tribune reported.