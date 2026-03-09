Home

‘I’m not happy with him’; says Trump on Mojtaba Khamenei; US warns Iran of more severe US attacks in future

US President Donald Trump did not say anything about a possible military action against Mojtaba Khamenei.

US has warned of a more severe attack on Iran in the future.

New Delhi: Washington: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that the US military operation in Iran is just the beginning. He warned of a more severe US attack on Iran in the future. Hegseth boasted of US military power, saying that Iran stands no chance against his country. He also said that the US and Israel have established complete control over Iranian airspace without any resistance. The US Defense Secretary also predicted that Iran would soon surrender.

Iranian Navy no longer exists: Hegseth

Speaking on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme, Pete Hegseth said, “The Iranian navy no longer exists. Therefore, their ability to project any naval power in the region is diminishing and will continue to diminish.” He said, “This is just the beginning. Our capabilities are far greater than Iran’s. And frankly, when you combine our Air Force with the Israeli Defense Force’s Air Force, they are the two most powerful air forces in the world.”

Did the US attack Iran at Israel’s behest?

When Hegseth was asked whether the US’s Operation Epic Fury against Iran was opportunistic or whether it was Israel that pushed it forward, he said, “We were always discussing whether we should go or not. And ultimately, we joined to advance American interests and save American lives.” He added, “I think most of this discussion is stupid and academic. They (Iran) have been attacking us for 48 years, 47 years. Their nuclear dreams persist.”

‘Iran will surrender’

When asked what options the US is currently considering against Iran, Hegseth did not offer a clear answer. However, he explained that “you don’t tell the enemy, you don’t tell the press, you don’t tell anyone what your limits are on any operation.” He added, “We are prepared to go as far as necessary to succeed.” “We are fighting to win,” he said. “This is war. Your enemy has to be brought to their knees. Whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender or not is up to them.” Furthermore, he reiterated US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that there will be no deal with Iran other than unconditional surrender.

I’m not happy with him: Trump on Mojtaba

Meanwhile, reacting to the succession of Mojtaba Khamenei to the post of Iran’s Supreme Leader after the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump, on Monday, 09 March 2026, said he was not happy with the move. He also did not say anything about a possible military action against Mojtaba Khamenei. This is because Mojtaba Khamenei has very close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

Trump said this while talking to the New York Post. He also did not repeat his earlier threat to kill any successor who assumed power without consulting him. When asked about his plans to deal with the younger Khamenei, Trump said, “Not going to tell you. I’m not happy with him.”

