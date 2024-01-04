Imam Shot Outside New Jersey Mosque, Dies; Shooter At Large

The imam was shot outside the Masjid-Muhammad-Newark Mosque in New Jersey’s Newark city on Wednesday. It’s unclear what led to the violence, and authorities are investigating the matter. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

Newark: In another case of gun violence in the United States, an imam was shot outside a mosque in New Jersey’s Newark on Wednesday (local time), leaving the area in shock. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, CNN reported. Authorities are still investigating the reason behind the shooting. However, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has assured to do what is possible to protect the mosque. The victim imam was identified as Hassan Sharif. According to authorities, Sharif was immediately taken to the nearby University Hospital and was in critical condition.

The New Jersey Police have started a manhunt to apprehend the shooter, stating that they have found no evidence yet that an anti-Muslim bias played a part in the shooting, as reported by the news agency Associated Press.

The imam was shot at around 6 am outside the Masjid-Muhammad-Newark Mosque, as per Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage. Even after hours, cops had no one in their custody, and the shooter is at large. It is also not clear what led to the violence and if the imam was targeted.

Frage stated that the probe is underway and no other information is available. A message seeking more information was left with the mosque.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in New Jersey (CAIR-NJ), which is the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation in the country, is also collecting details and encouraging eyewitnesses to reach out to local law enforcement.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the imam,” Dina Sayedahmed, CAIR-NJ spokesperson, said in a statement.

Responding to the killing, Governor Murphy assured that the authorities would do everything possible for the safety of the Muslim community and people of all faiths. “At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship.”

Further investigation is underway.

