‘Immediate and decisive response’: Iran warns of ‘strict response to any US interference in Hormuz

The headquarters said that Iran considers any US attempt to interfere in security affairs or cause disruption in the Strait of Hormuz as a threat against its national security.

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Strait of Hormuz shut- File image

Iran-US war: Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a fierce warning to Washington, declaring the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not an “aggressive US playground.” In a statement carried by state media, the military command emphasized that the vital shipping lane falls under Iran’s undisputed sovereignty.

Warning that maritime security is an absolute red line, the headquarters vowed that any American interference in the region will face an immediate, decisive, and swift response from Iranian armed forces prepared to defend their territorial waters.

It stressed that all oil tankers and commercial vessels seeking to pass through the strait must use routes designated by Iran, warning that any non-compliance and use of other routes, or disregard for Iran’s navigation protocols, will be met with the Iranian armed forces’ “immediate and decisive” response, and endanger the violating vessels’ safety.

Also read: ‘Safe passage not guaranteed without Iran’s coordination’: Iran makes big statement on Strait of Hormuz

The headquarters said that Iran considers any US attempt to interfere in security affairs or cause disruption in the Strait of Hormuz as a threat against its national security, and will respond to it “swiftly and decisively.” It emphasised that the continued presence of US manned and unmanned fighter aircraft over the waterway will cause insecurity, adding that Iran will not hesitate to take the necessary actions to “crush any aggression” by the US forces and their supporters to protect its sovereignty over the strait.

Also on Thursday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for Legal and International Affairs, underlined in a post on social media platform X that the Strait of Hormuz “is defined under Iran’s command, not the US Central Command (CENTCOM).”

His remarks came a day after CENTCOM led a “security dialogue” in Bahrain with military officials from 12 countries. The meeting discussed regional security, expanding defence collaboration across the region, and underscored their commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gharibabadi said the Bahrain meeting cannot “create legal order and security” for the Gulf, noting that security in West Asia will be ensured “not under the US military umbrella,” but after the United States stops its interventions, withdraws from the region, respects countries’ national sovereignty, and accepts new geopolitical realities.

(With inputs from agencies)