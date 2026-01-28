Home

‘Immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions’: Bad news for Indian workers as Texas Governor makes BIG decision, directs state agencies and universities to halt new H-1B visa petitions

The US State of Texas has announced a major policy decision that will greatly impact the H-1B Visa program in Texas. The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has instructed state agencies and public universities not to accept new applications for the H-1B visa program.

This decision will impact individuals currently on an H-1B visa or trying to apply to join the workforce. The governor sent a letter to both agency heads and public universities to order a halt to any more applications for H-1B visas until the issues surrounding the abuse of this program can be addressed. The hiring freeze will remain in place until May 31, 2027.

In a statement, Abbott indicated that he plans to protect American jobs for Americans. “The economy of Texas should work for the benefit of Texas workers and Texas employers,” reads the directive. “In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter. State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities — particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars — are filled by Texans first,” reads the press release published by the Office of the Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

In other words, Governor Greg Abbott has directed all Texas state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions and launch a review of current H-1B visa program use.

All state agencies controlled by a gubernatorially appointed head and public institutions of higher education shall, by March 27, 2026, provide the Texas Workforce Commission with a report identifying

a. How many new and renewal petitions the entity submitted for H-1B visas in 2025;

b. How many H-1B visa holders the entity currently sponsors;

c. The countries of origin of all H-1B visa holders the entity currently sponsors;

d. Job classifications and descriptions for each visa holder the entity currently sponsors;

e. The anticipated expiration date for each visa holder the entity currently sponsors; and

f. Documentation demonstrating efforts to provide qualified Texas candidates with a reasonable opportunity to apply for each position filled by a H-1B visa holder before a new petition was submitted for that position.

Sharing a post on X, previously Twitter, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote,” Texans come first. I’m directing state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions. Texas taxpayers invest billions to train our workforce. Those jobs should go to Texans. Texas is the strongest economic engine in America. We’re going to keep it that way. ”

“As noted in President Trump’s proclamation, Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant

Workers, the federal H-1B visa program was created to supplement the United States’ workforce—

not to replace it. Evidence suggests that bad actors have exploited this program by failing to make

good-faith efforts to recruit qualified U.S. workers before seeking to use foreign labor,” he stated.

H-1B visas are very important for U.S. technology companies that employ numerous individuals from foreign nations, including India and China, to fill their job openings. These visas typically are issued for a period ranging from 3 to 6 years, and the majority of the individuals holding H-1B visas in the US are Indians. Many of these individuals work in the technology and defence industries.

Some supporters of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) campaign claim that Indians are stealing jobs from Americans because they typically accept lower wages than what American workers would expect to be paid. Therefore, many companies prefer to hire Indian workers in order to reduce their payrolls and create a smaller pool of potential applicants for those jobs.

