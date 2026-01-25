Home

Immigration Raids: Man shot and killed by US federal agents in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis resident was shot and killed during a federal immigration enforcement operation on Sunday (local time). The incident has further escalated tensions between the Trump administration and Democratic leaders.

Minneapolis: Amid the ongoing immigration enforcement drive, United States federal agents shot and killed another man on Sunday (local time) in Minneapolis. The incident triggered widespread protests in the area. Some protesters demanded that President Donald Trump withdraw armed federal personnel from the city, Al Jazeera reported. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara on Saturday informed that a 37-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being shot multiple times. The victim, a US citizen, was a resident of Minneapolis.

“Our demand today is for those federal agencies that are operating in our city to do so with the same discipline, humanity and integrity that effective law enforcement in this country demands,” he said, quoted by Al Jazeera.

The shooting occurred amid a sustained deployment of US immigration enforcement and other federal agents to Minneapolis, where they have been carrying out raids as part of Trump’s anti-immigration push.

Al Jazeera stated that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz strongly criticised the federal operations, describing them as far removed from immigration enforcement.

“This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement,” Minnesota Governor said during a news conference in Saint Paul.

“It’s a campaign of organised brutality against the people of our state. And today that campaign claimed another life,” said Walz.

Footage circulating online appears to show several federal officers restraining a man on the ground moments before multiple gunshots are heard.

In response, the Department of Homeland Security stated that a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person who had a handgun and resisted attempts to be disarmed.

Another video, filmed from a different angle, shows the man holding what appears to be a mobile phone before officers deploy pepper spray, tackle him, and shoot him several times.

O’Hara later noted that preliminary information suggested the individual was a “a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry”, reported by Al Jazeera.

The incident follows the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good earlier this month, who was killed in her vehicle by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer (ICE).

On Friday, several people took to the streets of Minneapolis and started protesting against ICE operations. They raised slogans against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Several businesses shut down as part of the protest.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

(with ANI inputs)

